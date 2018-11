Published:

Governor El-Rufai this afternoon took to his twitter handle to drag members of the opposition party, PDP.

Trouble started when the party's official twitter handle attacked him for calling their Vice Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, a tribal bigot.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813



See what the party tweeted and El-Rufai's response below;

See El-Rufai's response below

Share This