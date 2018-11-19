There Is No Fake Buhari From Sudan In Aso Rock...Shehu Sani

Published:





The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has reacted to viral reports that real President Muhammadu Buhari is dead.





According to the reports making the rounds online, Buhari was dead and the President in Aso Rock was Jibril El Sudan.





Reacting through his Twitter handle, however, Sani discarded such report, saying Buhari has no double.





The Kaduna lawmaker called on Nigerians to see Jibrin as an imaginative character.

He wrote, “There’s no one and nothing like Jibril El sudan. Buhari ‘Caesar’ is healthy and has no double.





"But you can literally refer Jibrin as an imaginative and mythical character in Shakespearean Nigeria.It’s natural to creatively invent characters and promote conjectures in our theatre of the absurd.”

