The People That Loot Nigeria Are Both Christians And Muslims - Yemi Osinbajo

Nigerian Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has said the struggle in the country is between good and evil and not between the two major religions.





According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, the VP spoke at a public lecture organised by the Council of Chief of Imams, Ikeja Division in Lagos with the theme “the role of Muslim leaders in the South-West towards achieving peaceful and successful 2019 elections.”





Osinbajo said,“I want to say to you that it’s a battle between good and evil. What we are fighting in this country is a battle between good and evil; it is not a battle between religions. Corruption is our major challenge. The people that steal Nigeria’s resources are both Christians and Muslims.”





He advised the religious leaders to continue to tell their followers to embrace peace and work for the unity of the country. He said prudent management of resources by the current administration had helped it achieve more in terms of infrastructure and development than the previous administrations.





He also said the government had invested heavily in social protection, describing it as the largest in the country’s history and disclosed that the government had spent over N2.7tn on capital expenditure in the last three years, pointing out that it is the highest amount ever spent on capital in the history of Nigeria.

