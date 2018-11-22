Suspected Female Kidnapper Nabbed While Trying To Steal 2 Months Old Baby (photos)

Published:





A suspected kidnapper was beaten black and blue after she was allegedly caught trying to steal a 2-month-old baby in Imo state.





According to online reports, the mother had just finished breastfeeding and lay the baby down to rest when the suspected kidnapper carried the child and began walking away. But the mother noticed what was going on and raised alarm.





The incident took place on Monday, November 19, 2018, at the Mammy market in Obinze, Owerri West, Imo state, Tosin Rosy reports.





A crowd gathered and beat up the alleged kidnapper before handing her over to the police.





