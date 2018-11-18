Super Eagles Striker, Ahmed Musa Crowned 2018 Nigerian Footballer Of The Year

Published:





Super Eagles stand-in captain, Ahmed Musa , has been crowned the Footballer of the Year by the organisers of the 2018 Nigerian Sports Award.





The Al-Nassr striker who produced an incredible performance for Nigeria at the 2018 World Cup in Russia beat Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo and Super Falcons’ Rasheedat Ajibade to scoop the award.





Musa who is currently in Johannesburg for Super Eagles' 2019 AFCON qualifying clash with South Africa today took to Instagram to show his appreciation as he couldn't receive the award himself.





He wrote: 'I am extremely honored to be awarded the Nigerian footballer of the year. Firstly I thank Allah for everything and all of his blessings.





I would also like to thank my teammates because without them this would not be possible! I dedicate this award to all my fans around the world who have supported me and gave me the energy and motivation to succeed. This is for you.'

