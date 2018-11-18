Super Eagles Picks 1st AFCON Ticket Since 2013

Published:





The Super Eagles of Nigeria have qualified for next year’s AFCON after they were forced to a 1-1 draw by hosts South Africa in Johannesburg.





Nigeria now have 10 points from five matches and their final game at home against Seychelles will now be a mere formality.





South Africa, on the other hand, will have to wait till their final qualifying match against Libya in March to decide their qualification. South Africa will need to avoid defeat in the match to also advance to 2019 AFCON.





The Eagles took the lead in the ninth minute when Samuel Kalu’s cross was turned into the net by Buhle Mkhwanazi. South Africa drew level through France-based striker Lebo Mothiba on 26 minutes, when he slotted home a cross by the Man of the Match Percy Tau.

