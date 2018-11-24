Stop Complaining, Vote Out Bad Leaders - Abdulsalami Tells Nigerians

Published:





A former Head of State, Gen . Abdulsalami Abubakar , on Friday in Jos , Plateau State, urged Nigerians to stop complaining about the present hardship in the country but instead vote out incompetent leaders during the 2019 elections .





Abubakar spoke at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies , Kuru , during the 2018 Distinguished Annual Lecture for Senior Executive Course 40 participants, with the Vice -President , Prof . Yemi Osinbajo , as Special Guest of Honour .





Abubakar condemned the practice of vote -buying by politicians , insisting that it must be discouraged by all means.





He said , “Every citizen has a duty . You must not sell your vote . You must register to vote.





"Stop criticising the failures of government , go and vote them out if you think those voted are not doing their job .





“ We must all try to work on our nationhood through constitutional and policy framework . It is only in this way that we can ignite responsible leadership for the country .





“ It is through this approach that we can truly build national institutions that will enthrone justice and equity . ”





Speaking further, Abubakar described the 91 parties registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission as an “ unwholesome development .





He said that INEC was not helping the country ’ s democracy by registering too many political parties as most of them were still regional in character and lack ideological inclinations .





He also called on the organisation to be transparent in its activities if it wished to engender confidence among Nigerians .

