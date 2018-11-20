Stay Away From Partisan Politics - IGP Warns Police Commissioners

Published:





The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has warned Commissioners of Police and other senior officers against partisanship during the upcoming 2019 general elections.





Idris gave the warning to all police chiefs in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory through the Force Spokesman, acting DCP Jimoh Moshood on Monday in Abuja.





He also directed them to arrest and prosecute any party member or supporters in possession of firearms or dangerous weapons during campaigns and rallies.





Moshood advised all political parties to abide by the Electoral Act 2010 as amended and INEC guidelines.





"They are to prevail on their candidates, members, supporters and fans not to engage in any act or conduct that can incite violence,” he said.





He said that the Force would not condone hate speeches, indecent and criminal conducts from any individual or groups.









Moshood said that the directive followed the commencement of campaign by the various political parties for the 2019 general elections.





He said that the commissioners of police in the 36 states and FCT and their supervisory AIGs should protect and safeguard all venues of campaigns till the end of the period.

