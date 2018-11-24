South-South Group Condemns Calls For Fani-Kayode’s Arrest Over Hate Speech

Published:





The South-South Political Vanguard has condemned the call for the arrest of Femi Fani-Kayode, former aviation minister, over alleged hate speech.





A group known as ‘The Initiative to Save Nigeria’ had called on the Department of State Services (DSS) to arrest the ex-minister for allegedly spreading fake news.





Reacting in a statement on Saturday, James Ogbeh, secretary of the South-South Political Vanguard, described the call as an attempt to stifle Fani-Kayode.





He said the move is dead on arrival.





The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to a publication attributed to a mushroom Political Group “The Initiative to Save Nigeria” led by one Sunday Akinloye asking the DSS and other security agencies to arrest Chief Femi Fani-Kayode; Former Aviation Minister on the account of hate speech and Fake News on social media.





“We see this as a serious threat to the fundamental human right of Chief Fèmi Fani-Kayode and advice the said group from being used to score cheap political points.





“It is a well known fact that over the years, Chief Fèmi Fani-Kayode has consistently spoken against tyranny, spilling of innocent blood either for Christians and Muslims alike. This is evidenced from the numerous essays, tweets and posts he has been putting out over the years.





“This new urge to suddenly suppress the truth and disenfranchise Chief Fèmi Fani-Kayode from his freedom of expression should be considered dead on arrival. As this will in no way deter him from speaking up.





“However, we advice them to desists from this act and channel their energies into more pressing national issues.”

