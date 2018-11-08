South East Governors Reject Police Report On Assassination Attempt On Ekweremadu

Published:

South East Governors Forum (SEGF) has rejected the police report which indicated that the security incident at the residence of the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, was a burglary and not an assassination attempt.



The governors made this known on Wednesday through the Director General of the SEGF, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya who addressed a press conference in Enugu.



“The forum calls on the Police and other security agencies to undertake thorough investigation and bring the culprits to book. We reject the hasty conclusion that the attack was a case of burglary, otherwise, the so-called “’burglars’’ would not have insisted on the Deputy President’s son taking them to his father’s bedroom. The careful and methodical execution of the plot points to something more sinister than burglary,” he said.



While condemning “the attempted assassination of His Excellency, Senator Ike Eweremadu,” he said “his attempted assassination, no doubt, casts a dark shadow on the state of security of lives and property in Nigeria.”

