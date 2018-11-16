South Africa vs Nigeria: Kick-off Time, TV Stations That Will Broadcast The Match

Published:





Super Eagles of Nigeria will trade tackles with Bafana Bafana of South Africa in Matchday 5 of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers.





The Super Eagles are looking to seal their qualification to the 2019 Nations Cup in Cameroon with a win over South Africa on Saturday at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.





Bafana are also hoping to record another win over the Eagles, having shocked the Nigerians with a 2-0 win in Uyo last year.





The three-time African champions lead group E on nine points from four games, while Bafana are one point adrift, with Libya and Seychelles on four and one respectively.





Pre-match show by most of the official broadcasters will begin by 1:30 pm (Nigerian time) while the game will kick off at 2:00 pm at the FNB Stadium.





The Confederation of African Football (Caf) have released their broadcast partners for Matchday Four of the qualifiers and SuperSport is the official broadcaster in sub-saharan Africa including Nigeria.





Meaning, Nigerians can view the match live from their homes, offices and viewing centers.





All active DStv Premium, Compact Plus and Compact subscribers in Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa will have access to the encounter on SuperSport 4, while GOtv Plus subscribers can watch on SuperSport 9.





For viewers in France, the game will be on beIN Sports 4MAX, beIN Sports 4 in USA/Canada, beIN Sports 1 in Asia, beIN Sports 1 (D) in Australia, Fox Sports 4 in the Netherlands and DAZN in Italy.

