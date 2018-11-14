Sokoto Assembly Accepts Deputy Governor’s Resignation

Published:





The resignation of Sokoto State Deputy Governor, Ahmad Aliyu has been accepted by the State House of Assembly.





Aliyu resigned as deputy governor on Wednesday morning.





He was elected alongside Governor Aminu Tambuwal on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress, but Tambuwal defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party in August.





Aliyu refused to leave the APC for the PDP, however, and he later got the ticket as the APC governorship flag bearer for Sokoto State in the 2019 general elections.





Aliyu’s notification of resignation was contained in a letter to the state House of Assembly dated November 13, 2018, and presented by the Deputy Speaker, Abubakar Magaji, who presided over the Wednesday plenary.





The former deputy governor in his letter said, “With gratitude to Allah who granted me the opportunity to serve my state, I wish to humbly inform the Assembly of my resignation as deputy governor with effect from November 13, 2018.





“I, therefore, wish to extend my sincere appreciation to Governor Aminu Tambuwal, Assembly members and the entire people of Sokoto State for the support accorded me during my service.”

