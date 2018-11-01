Shi’ites Movement Declares 1,000 Members Missing After Clash With Army In Abuja

Published:





The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), better known as Shi’ites, has declared 1,000 of its members missing after the clash with security operatives in Abuja.





For three consecutive days, the sect members marched on the street of Abuja, daring soldiers and policemen who attempted to stop them.





In the process, some of them were killed, many sustained injuries while over 400 IMN members were arrested.





In a statement on Wednesday, Abdullahi Musa, spokesman of the group, said in addition to the 1,000 missing members, 46 were killed while 107 sustained injuries.





“The public will recall that on Saturday 27 October, 2018 the followers of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky (H) publicly announced the commencement of three (3) days religious gathering (Arbaeen Symbolic Trek) and protest for unconditional release of our leader, Sheikh Zakzaky (H),” he said in a statement.





“Unfortunately, during the programme, the military and police killed 46 mourners and protesters, injured 107 and 1000 got missing. The worst part of the crime is that the police are now blackmailing us to cover their atrocities ”





He said that instead of the police to account for the missing members of the group, they resorted to blackmail.





” The Academic Forum of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (AFIMN) objected and rejected the baseless claims made by the police that followers of Sheikh Zakzaky were arrested with explosives and at the same time we are calling the public to please ignore the allegation,” he said.





“The police should come out and tell the world where they got the explosive and account for over 1000 people that got missing during the three days protest and we are calling for the prosecution of all those that participated in the attack and killing of 46 protesters.”





The sect vowed to continue with the demand for the release of Zakzaky.

