Shehu Sani Backs Atiku On Sale Of National Asset

Senator Shehu Sani (PRP-Kaduna Central) has told Nigerians condemning former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over the sale of national assets to also condemn “his accomplices” in the present administration.





Supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress have condemned the former vice president over the sale of NITEL and other government assets.





Atiku, the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential candidate for the 2019 election, had vowed to sell the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) if he wins.





In a post on his Twitter page on Friday, Shehu Sani wrote: “As you continue to throw mud on the ex-Vice President for his role in auctioning our public owned companies, don’t forget to throw some on ‘his accomplices’ who now occupy the comfortable seat of saints in the ruling party, in Nigeria’s prevailing priggish and sententious politics.”

