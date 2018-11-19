Sex For Mark Lecturer, Professor Richard Akindele, Remanded In Prison

Published:





The Federal High Court, Osogbo, Osun State has ordered that former lecturer at the Obafemi Awolowo University OAU, Professor Richard Akindele who is standing trial for allegedly asking one of his students, Ms Monica Osagie, to have sex with him in exchange for marks, be remanded in prison.





Akindele was dragged before the court by the Independenct Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences, ICPC on a four count charge. The commission said that Akindele’s actions were contrary to Sections 8 (1) (a) (ii), and 18 (d) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and are punishable under the same sections.









One of the counts reads , “That you , Professor Akindele, on or about the 16th day of September, 2017 at Ile -Ife did corruptly ask for sexual benefits for yourself from Ms. Monica Osagie on account of favour to be afterwards shown to her by you in the discharge of your official duties as a lecturer in the Department of Management and Accounting, Obafemi Awolowo University, to wit; altering her academic grades in the course with code MBA 632- Research Method from fail to pass; and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 8 (1)(a) (ii) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.”





After the charges were read to him, Akindele pleaded not guilty.





The lawyer of the accused, Omotosho Wale Francis pleaded with the court to adjourn the case as a result of some irregularities made by the Commission.





Akindele was sacked from the institution in June after he was found guilty.

