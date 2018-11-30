Service Chiefs Benefiting From Boko Haram War - Ohanaeze Alleges

Published:





Some Service Chiefs in the country are using the war against Boko Haram to make money, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has alleged.





The Igbo socio-cultural group expressed shock that despite the huge funds being earmarked for the procurement of weapons to fight insurgency in the northeast, the government has failed to protect lives and property of its citizenry.





Ohanaeze also expressed shock over the massacre of Nigerian soldiers at Metele in Borno state.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





Mazi Chuks Ibegbu, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of Igbo body, made this known in an interview with newsmen on Friday, in Umuahia, the Abia state capital.





He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to explain what has happened to the security funds and why the soldiers complain of lack of weapons and welfare.





He said,” The Boko Haram war is now a money-making venture for some government officials and top army officers.





“If Boko Haram is not completely defeated now by this regime, it will be a disaster for Nigeria in the future”.

Share This