Senator Ayogu Eze Visits Family Of Late Chief Ngwoke In Enugu

Enugu State APC gubernatorial candidate,Senator Ayogu Eze has paid a condolence visit to the family of renowed Industralist Chief Ngwoke's in Ede Oballa, Nsukka LGA of Enugu State over the death of their Father, Chief Ngwoke Egwuja Basil.



Senator Ayogu, who was received by the first Son of the late Icon, Rev. Father Emeka Ngwoke condoled with the family on their irrepable loss.



Senator Ayogu Eze said the late Industralist and Community leader will be so missed .





Rev. Father Emeka Ngwoke thanked Senator Ayogu for the condolence visit and for standing with them all through the burial of their late Father

