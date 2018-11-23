Senate To Probe Killing Of 44 Soldiers By Boko Haram

Published:





The Senate has resolved to investigate the recent killing of 44 Nigerian soldiers by suspected Boko Haram fighters at a military camp in Borno state, northeast Nigeria.





The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), a Boko Haram splinter group, killed the soldiers in attacks on three military spots last weekend, according to AFP.





It was learned that the soldiers were killed last Sunday in Metele, a remote village near the Nigerian border with Niger, according to a military officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity.





“Our troops were completely routed and the terrorists captured the base after heavy fighting,” AFP quoted the military officer as saying.





And in its reaction, the senate on Thursday ordered its committees on Army and Defence to investigate the killings as well as welfare and wellbeing of Nigerian troops fighting insurgency.





It also resolved to visit officers and men of the Nigerian Armed Forces at the battle field, particularly in the Northeast.





The senators’ decision followed a motion moved by the Deputy Majority Leader, Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah (Kebbi South), at the instance of the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, via Orders 42 and 52 of the Senate Standing Rules.

