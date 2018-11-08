Senate Adjourns Plenary For Members To Attend APU

Published:





The Senate has adjourned plenary to allow lawmakers to attend the ongoing African Parliamentary Union meeting in Abuja.





The lawmakers resumed to adopt the Votes and Proceedings of the last legislative day (Wednesday) and thereafter adjourned till Tuesday.





The lawmakers made the resolve on Thursday to allow the senators to attend to the African Parliamentary Union (APU) conference.





Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, presided over the day’s plenary in the absence of Senate President Bukola Saraki who is already at the meeting.

