Selling Cannabis More Lucrative Than Working In A Bakery - Suspect

Published:





Police detectives attached to the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad in Minna, Niger State have arrested one Abdullahi Usman, 20, of Anguwar Roka, Maitumbi Bosso Local Government Area of the state, for being in possession of dangerous weapons and substances suspected to be Indian hemp.





The suspect was said to be the leader of a gang popularly known as ‘Yandaba’ in Anguwar Roka, Maitumbi Bosso LGA of the state.





The suspect on Sunday, said his gang was using charms against anyone who stood in its way.





“We have charms used in fighting anyone that stood in our way; our charms have never disappointed us until I found myself in the police net,” he said.





Usman stated that he took to drug peddling because he was making more money from the illicit business than as a bakery worker.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





“When I started selling Indian hemp, I was making three times the amount they paid me as a bakery worker,” he explained.





The Command Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Abubakar, explained that Usman admitted to being the leader of the gang that had been terrorising the Anguwa Roka community.





According to him, 81 wraps of Indian hemp, one long sword, four bamboo sticks, two sharp knives, one cutlass and some charms were recovered from the suspect, adding that he would be charged to court after investigation.

Share This