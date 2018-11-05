SDP Dumps Omisore, Endorses PDP Senatorial Candidate In Osun East

Published:

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Atakunmosa West Local Government Council of Osun State said it has severed ties with the party’s gubernatorial candidate in the just concluded governorship election, Senator Iyiola Omisore.





The party also endorsed the Osun East senatorial candidature of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s Francis Fadahunsi in the forthcoming general election in 2019.





The party chairman in the area, Joshua Ogunleye, disclosed this to newsmen on Sunday when Adenigba Fadahunsi and his team visited his home in Osun.





Ogunleye said the party was done with Senator Iyiola Omisore in the area.“The deal that SDP in the local government had with Omisore was terminated with the last gubernatorial election,” he said.





He pointed out that the SDP was ready to work with the PDP candidate to ensure victory at the poll.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





The SDP leader went on to solicit for the support of his followers for the PDP candidate, noting he was capable of transforming the zone.





Responding, Prince Fadahunsi recalled past dealings with Ogunleye and commended his host for his commitment to the welfare of his people.





Fadahunshi assured him that his place in PDP was always secured and that the party would continue to accord him respect.





He pleaded with SDP leaders to return to PDP, saying: "Pease, let’s return home and together, we shall rescue our land from the invaders.”





Both the local and ward Executive of the SDP in Atakumosa East local government witnessed the event.

Share This