Sanwoolu Meets CAN Chairman ,Pledges To Tackle Poverty If Elected

Published:

The Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday expressed regrets at the level of poverty plaguing the society and said all hands must be on deck to bring the affected citizens out of the acute poverty lines.



Sanwo-Olu stated this when he paid a courtesy visit to the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos State chapter, Apostle Alexander Bamgbola as part of his ongoing consultation with stakeholders in the State.



Welcoming his guest, Apostle Bamgbola said there is no gain saying that the APC candidate has fought a good battle during the primary election, noting that there is nothing for him to prove again other than to seek the presence of God in other tasks ahead.



While acknowledging the good relationship that existed between him and Mr. Sanwo-Olu, Apostle Bamgbola emphatically stated that he knows the APC candidate as a man of God and as such he will not fail if he is given the opportunity to govern Lagos State.



Drawing reference from the Holy Bible, the CAN chairman said ‘’when the righteous rules, the people rejoice’’. He said that the testimonies from numerous people who have come in contact with the APC candidate shows clearly that he is truly the choice of God.



He however urged Sanwo-Olu to seek people’s understanding in every project he undertakes, saying that with understanding, the citizens are easy to administer and they will enjoy him as governor.



Sanwo-Olu thanked the CAN leader for agreeing to host him and his team in his house. He said his emergence as APC Governorship candidate in Lagos State is certainly the will of God.



‘’The moment God says this is the way, there is nothing anyone can do about it. The whole governorship race played out to me like a moving train and there was no stopping it’’. Sanwo-Olu said.



Alluding to the touch of God in the project, Sanwo-Olu wondered why the entire fabrics of the All Progressives Congress both at home and in the diaspora rose in unison and spoke with one voice to support his candidacy. He said the episode has continued to humble him and has made him get closer to God for the uncommon favour He has given him.



‘‘Who am I? What do I have to have got this kind of Godly favour? But I know one thing and that is, when a man is humble, he tends to have everything’’. Sanwo-Olu affirmed.



The APC standard bearer prayed for God’s wisdom, understanding and guidance in all that he will embark on if elected as Governor of Lagos in 2019. He said his major concern is always about the poor people, those who don’t have voice but who should be heard, the people at the bottom of the pyramid whose interest is how to get basic food a day.



He promised not to let the people down.





Share This