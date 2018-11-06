Sanwo-Olu Is Fully Prepared For The Job..APC Tells PDP

Published:





The Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) has insisted that its governorship flag bearer, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is qualified to rule the state.





The party was responding to the remark by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Sanwo-Olu, is “an emergency candidate that is unprepared for the job”.





The APC said that Sanwo-Olu is more qualified to rule the state than the PDP candidate, Jimi Agbaje, who it said, lacked a public sector experience.





Its Publicity Secretary, Comrade Joe Igbokwe, in a statement said that the main opposition’s candidate will suffer a defeat in next year’s election like his predecessors since 1999.





He said the PDP has resumed its periodic ritual of “rants and tall dream,” which usually heralded its failure in elections every four years.





Igbokwe added that the Lagos PDP has become the “rudderless, confused, motionless and completely dead party” that is destined to contest and fail.





He said the endorsement of Sanwo-Olu by 45 opposition parties has jolted the PDP and its candidate out of their delusion about a bright electoral future.





Igbokwe said the APC’s strategies and tactics for building virile and democratic institutions were beyond the comprehension of Lagos PDP leaders.





He added: “The Lagos PDP claim of ‘hurried and controversial emergence’ of Sanwo-Olu shows lack of clear understanding of the dynamics and inner workings of Lagos APC.





“What Lagos APC did is to advance the cause of democracy and prove that the party is supreme as we have seen in other climes like South Africa, where former President Mbeki and Zuma were asked to step down in order to advance and strengthen the fortunes of the party.





“The huge lessons have been sent out there for elected persons not to ignore the platforms they used to get to power, and not to kick away the ladder they used in climbing up to where they are.”





Countering the notion of lack of preparation for the huge task, Igbokwe said Agbaje’s experience as the owner of an Apapa-based pharmacy store without any branch for 30 years paled into insignificance in the face of Sanwo-Olu’s experience as a former bank executive, special adviser, commissioner and managing director of a parastatal.





He said: “Babajide Sanwo-Olu has a five-page Resume that is in the public domain and time and space will not permit us to put it here. Babajide Sanwo-Olu is a proud product of the University of Lagos with a degree in Surveying & Informatics and a Master’s degree Holder in Business Administration (MBA).





“Sanwo-Olu has an enviable banking career, where he rose to the position of DGM at First Atlantic Bank, now First City Monument Bank. He came into the public sector when he was appointed the Acting Commissioner for Economic Planning & Budget in less than a year after he joined the former Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration as SA on Corporate Affairs.





“In 2006, he became the Commissioner for Commerce & Industry and in 2007, he became the Commissioner for Establishment, Training & Pensions under Fashola Administration, which he served diligently from 2007 to 2011.





“Babajide was appointed the MD/CEO Lagos State Property Development Corporation (LSPDC) by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode in 2016 and he has made humongous impact and progress in that huge corporation until he joined the race for the governorship of Lagos State. This is the loaded and heavily experienced Sanwo Olu PDP described as ‘an emergency candidate that is unprepared for the job’.”

