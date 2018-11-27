Salary Increase:Don't Jubilate Yet Until Buhari Fufils His Promise..PDP Tells Police

Published:

The Peoples Democratic Party has said the new salary structure announced by President Muhammadu Buhari for the police will not restore Nigerians’ confidence in the Federal Government and the President.



It however described the action as a welcome development.



Nevertheless, the main opposition party asked Nigerians to pray that the Buhari Presidency would be able to fulfil the promise.



National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, who spoke on the pronouncement by the President on the increase in the salary of the police, said “asked the police not to jubilate until the President fulfils his promise.”



He said, “The increase in the salary is a welcome development. We are not against it, even though it is coming a few months before the conduct of the general election.



“However, that increment will never confer or restore peoples’ confidence in President Buhari andd his Presidency.



“It is a battered government of deceit that has lost the morality to lead. Let’s us pray that the Buhari Presidency will fulfil the promise. If that is the only promise it will fulfil before it leaves office next year, let us pray it is able to do that. Nigerians should also pray that the President will not renege on the promise, or even said a committee be set up later to discuss it in order for it to buy time.”



Ologbondiyan asked Nigerians to mount pressure on the President to fulfil the “self-imposed promise so that it doesn’t go the way of other campaign promises.”

