Revealed:Identity Of Lt.Col Killed By Boko Haram In Recent Attack

Lt. Col Ibrahim Sakaba is one of the 44 soldiers reportedly killed by Boko Haram insurgents during an attack on 157 Task Force Battalion in Metele, Guzamala Local Government Area of Borno State on Monday evening.





The rampaging insurgents overran the Army battalion, killing the unit’s commander and dozens of soldiers. Military sources claimed that large cache of arms, ammunition, and military equipment were carted away by Boko Haram fighters during the attack.





Below is a post by former classmate of the slain soldier:





Just a few days ago, I made a post tagging my Oga Lt. Col Ibrahim Sakaba , reminiscing our days in NDA and how I eluded him and some of my other seniors those days in Burma Battalion, NDA.





Early this morning, I woke up to the post that Oga Sakaba had been murdered as the commander of his unit by Boko Haram among 44 soldiers killed in a gory attack! I am still in shock!

Just a few weeks ago, I received the news of the killing of my aburo, Late Capt.





Sola Michael Akingbesote ... who too was fallen by Boko Haram in an attack on the Nigerian Army.

I have lost count of friends, former colleagues and my Ogas that had been fallen by these tag-rag terrorists— and it is so surreal!





Here alone, on Facebook, I could tag not less than 10 army officers that I know PERSONALLY and these terrorists have murdered in various attacks.





Now, I will not politicize issues that pertain to lives especially of people known to me, and I will not politicize issues that pertain to the Nigerian Army/Armed Forces— an institution I hold sacrosanct despite not being a supporter of their C-in-C, but I pray that this menace of Boko Haram will be dealt with IN SINCERITY!













Enough of the government playing to the gallery— and telling Nigerians that Boko Haram has been completely defeated... because things are GETTING WORSE!





I pray for members of our Armed Forces who toil day and night to keep us safe.

I pray for the members of families of those killed in these attacks.

Most importantly, I pray these senseless killings in Nigeria are all put to stop.

I pray the peace of God reigns supreme in our land.

ADIEU MY OGA. So sad!

