Revealed:Embattled APC Chairman Adams Oshiomhole Returns To Nigeria

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said on Friday night that the Party's Chairman Adams Oshiomhole is back in the country.



He said, “The APC chairman is back in the country as scheduled. This is contrary to speculations that he was running away. He has been postponing the trip due to the party primaries and submission of candidates’ names to INEC ”



On the proposed leadership meeting holding in Abuja next week, Issa-Onilu said, “I am not aware but even if such meeting would hold…you see there is no crisis in APC. What people call crisis, I call conflict. I can assure you that we are in peace in the APC. The chairman and the NWC are standing for democracy and you should expect resistance.

