Respect The Rule Of Law,British Government Tells FG ,Shiite Movement

The British Government has urged the Nigerian government and members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shittes to respect the rule of law in the country.





The outgoing British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Paul Arkwright, said this while reacting to clashes between Nigerian security agencies and the Shittes.





Arkwright spoke during his last media engagement with journalists in Abuja to wrap up the visit of the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall.





He was responding to a question on the Shi’ite, security forces’ clashes. Artwright said, “I don’t give advice to the Nigerian government.





"What I said on the question of the IMN in the past, and I am happy to repeat it, is that the IMN must obey the rule of law by peaceful demonstration and right to demonstrate peacefully, peacefully is the key word there.





"So, of course, it is important for the security forces in Nigeria also to respect the rule of law,” Arkwright said.





"But clearly, these were serious incidence and I do hope that the independent report that concerns the government analysis of that, results to recommendations which the government will follow up. But until that report is out, it is very difficult for me to comment on it,” Arkwright added.

