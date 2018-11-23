Reps To Probe Death Of Offa Bank Robbery Principal Suspect

Published:





The House of Representatives has disclosed that it will investigate the death of the principal suspect in the bank robberies and killings in Offa, Kwara State, Michael Adikwu, in custody of the police.





In a motion moved by Hon Zakari Mohammed at plenary on Thursday, the House accused the police of human rights abuses and extrajudicial killings.





The lower chamber of the National Assembly also alleged that the security outfit was manipulating criminal cases.





The Green chamber mandated the Committee on Police Affairs, Human Rights and Justice to “carry out an investigative hearing into the facts surrounding the time and circumstances of the death of the suspect and report back in four weeks”.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





The committee was also mandated to “uncover the issues and questions as to when the suspect died, how he died, why the police denied the facts of his death, at what point the police are covering up the facts.”.





The Kwara State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Kamaldeen Ajibade, had on Wednesday disclosed Adikwu’s death at a Kwara State High Court.





The other five suspects brought before the court for arraignment were Ayoade Akinnibosun, Ibikunle Ogunleye, Adeola Abraham, Salaudeen Azeez and Niyi Ogundiran.





No fewer than 32 persons were killed in the robbery operations that affected five commercial banks.

Share This