Reasons Why Rochas Okorocha And Amosun Are After Me..Adams Oshiomhole

The national chairman of APC Adams Oshiomhole has once again taken time to explain the situation in Imo, Ogun and Zamfara states which have generated so much heat in the party but expressed confidence that overall, the APC was at peace with itself because there was stability in the system.



He added, “As far as the party is concerned, we have problems in only three states. We have 23 state governors and 36 states in Nigeria. So, if we have problems in only three states, then that is manageable.”



He, however, lamented that the issue had been blown out of proportion possibly because of the calibre of the party chieftains involved.



“Some people are unhappy because they didn’t have their way in three states.





We have said that things must change. We cannot continue in the old ways. We said change; maybe, some people interpreted it differently. But as I said, we cannot continue in the old ways,” said the party chairman.





Rochas Okorocha and the governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun, have been at loggerhead with Oshiomhole over the outcome of the APC primaries.





They had blamed the ex-Edo governor for their inability to get the governorship tickets of the party in their states for their anointed candidates.



But Amosun had denied having a hand in Oshiomhole’s invitation by the DSS.

