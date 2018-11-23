Popular Club Owner Arraigned In Court Over Wizkid Manager's Attack

Published:





Igbosere Magistrate’s Court has heard that the attack on Wizkid’s bodyguard, Roy Emmanuel Obinna, on November 15, 2018, had to do with the debt incurred by the music star.





The revelation was made on Wednesday during the arraignment of the Chairman of Poshhills Entertainment, Olufemi Olusanya, aka Femi Posh, and a bouncer David Afari for allegedly stabbing Roy.





It was gathered that the bodyguard was allegedly beaten while he was trying to pay part of Wizkid’s N15million debt.





Posh, 38, and Afari 29, are facing a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, unlawful assault and grievous bodily harm.





In addition, Roy, had on November 15, gone to DNA to settle the bill that his boss was owing, when he was attacked by the defendants.





It was also learned that Wizkid owed the nightclub the sum of N8million, and also a pool party bill of N7 million, which his bodyguard had gone to settle, when Posh called Afari to beat him up and also used a broken glass to injure him.





During the arraignment of the duo, the police prosecutor, Inspector Joseph Jimoh, told the court that the offences committed is punishable under sections 411, 173 and 245 of the criminal laws of Lagos State 2015.





However, the duo pleaded not guilty to the charges filed against them. Their lawyer, D. Mustapher, urged the court to admit the defendants to bail on a liberal term, as steps are already being taken to settle the matter, adding that one of the steps being taken is the footing of the complainant’s medical bills.

