Protesters Tell ICPC To Investigate APC Chairman Oshiomhole

Protesters on Wednesday have asked the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPI) to prosecute the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.





The protesters under the aegis of the Coalition for New Nigeria (CNN) said the protest was staged to arrest the danger faced by the governing APC occasioned by the integrity challenged Oshiomhole.





Speaking to newsmen, the CNN Convener, Stanley Onu advised Oshiomhole to resign owing to the allegations against him which led to his invitation by the operatives of the Department of Security Service (DSS).





He said, “As you are all aware, our party, the APC is in serious crisis following the most reprehensible, divisive and widely condemned primaries across the states.’





“Today, the APC which was gaining grounds and welcoming new members is far from the all-embracing party it was when Mr. Oshiomhole took over as National Chairman.”





“Given the various allegations of corruption by respected chieftains and members of the APC, we are here calling on the various anti-corruption agencies to begin a comprehensive probe of not only these allegation but his time the governor of Edo state.”





“For the avoidance of doubt, we are well aware that Justice Anwuli Chikere of the Federal High Court ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to commence criminal proceedings against Mr. Oshiomole for allegedly diverting state funds into personal use.”

