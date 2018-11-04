Probe Governor Ganduje Over Bribery Allegation - SERAP Tells Buhari

Published:





Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to order another investigation of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje over corruption allegations





The Kano governor is already being probed by lawmakers in the northwest state over viral videos allegedly showing Ganduje receiving bribe.





“If there is relevant and sufficient admissible evidence, Mr Ganduje should face prosecution at the expiration of his tenure as governor,” the rights body said in a statement on Sunday.





SERAP also called on the Buhari administration “to instruct the Attorney General and/or appropriate anti-corruption agencies to ensure the protection and guarantee the safety and security of journalist Jafar Jafar, who reportedly published the video clips.”





The organisation’s statement read: “Any allegations of bribery and abuse of power in any state of Nigeria is of concern to every Nigerian, and should therefore, be of concern to your government.”





“The obligations of your government to combat corruption in Nigeria extend to all the three tiers of government, namely, the federal government, state government and local government.





“Although primarily a matter of concern for Kano State, the allegations of bribery against Mr Ganduje have assumed such a proportion as to become a matter of concern to the federation as a whole, and therefore, to your government.”





It also said, “Taking the recommended steps would help to enhance your government’s fight against corruption and contribute hugely to promoting the public interest, the interest of justice as well as prevent any abuse of the legal process. Any failure and/or refusal to act would undermine the goal of your government’s anti-corruption fight and tacitly serve to encourage persistent allegations of corruption among many state governors to continue with almost absolute impunity.”

