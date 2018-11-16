Pro-Atiku Group Appoints Former IGP Mike Okiro As BoT Chairman

Published:





The Progressive Network for Atiku Must Win congress, a Presidential campaign group for Atiku Abubakar, has appointed retired Inspector -General of Police, Mike Mbama Okiro as its Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT).





This was made known by the National Coordinator of the group, Christian Nwauzor and National Director, Contact and Mobilization, Golden Michael.





The group said the appointment which takes immediate effect, “shall saddle the chairman with the responsibility of giving valuable advice to the body in its key activities of garnering support for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s victory in the 2019 Presidential election.”





The pro-Atiku group stated that the former IGP will give support for the successful implementation of the organization agenda.

