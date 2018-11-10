President Muhammadu Buhari Arrives Paris

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Paris, France, to participate in the first edition of the Paris Peace Forum, which opens on Sunday and ends on Tuesday. Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, in a statement said the President is scheduled to participate in the first edition of the Paris Peace Forum slated to hold between November 11 and 13.



The President left the Presidential Villa about 3:35pm and was flown via the presidential helipad in a helicopter to the Nnamdi Azikiwe international airport before leaving the country. Adesina said the forum that is being organised by the French Government and a number of Non-Governmental Organisations, was based on the “simple idea that international cooperation is key to tackling global challenges and ensuring durable peace.”



The presidential spokesman said President Buhari will join the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, and other world leaders in discussing contributions towards global peace while underscoring the imperative of collective action. Adesina said: “While in Paris, President Buhari will also join other world leaders to commemorate the centenary anniversary of the Armistice signed on November 11, 1918 between the Allied Forces and Germany in the forest of Compiegne in France to end the First World War.





During his visit to Paris, President Buhari will attend a luncheon hosted by President Emmanuel Macron of France in honour of visiting heads of delegations. He said: “Before returning to Abuja, the President and his delegation will have an interactive session with the Nigerian community in France.” Buhari, according to the statement, is accompanied on the trip by three state governors and other top government officials.

