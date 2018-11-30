President Buhari Is Truly Restructuring Nigeria - Abike Dabiri

Published:





The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Diaspora, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is restructuring the country.





She stated that the president is bringing sanity to the system, tackling corruption and managing judiciously“the resources to fix abandoned projects in the last 16 years.”





Speaking at the 7th National Women Summit organized by Oyo State Officials’ Wives Association (OYOSOWA), Dabiri-Erewa also charged Nigerian youths to engage in agriculture rather than risk being victims of trafficking.





She said Buhari was doing everything possible to make life more meaningful for all Nigerians.





He said: “From the available records since the inception of NAPTIP in 2003, there have been 3,012 convictions of traffickers of crimes against Nigerian children.





"The agency has processed 10,000 reported cases and about 8,000 victims of human trafficking have been empowered and rehabilitated by the agency till date.





"Not only that, the president is creating opportunities for Nigerians through various programmes and social welfare schemes to combat illegal migration in the country.”

