President Buhari Has Not Endorsed N30,000 Minimum Wage - Presidency

The presidency has denied media reports that President Buhari has endorsed the N30, 000 minimum wage proposed by the Nigeria Labour Congress NLC. Reports were rife online last night that President Buhari after receiving the report of the Tripartite Committee on the Review of National Minimum Wage from the committee’s chairman, Ama Pepple, endorsed the new minimum wage.





According to report, a source in the presidency who spoke on condition of anonymity, said there was no time at the meeting when President Buhari endorsed the new minimum wage. The source added that President Buhari only expressed his commitment to ensuring the implementation of a new National Minimum Wage.





“The president’s speech at the event was immediately made available to the media and nowhere indicated that the president endorsed N30,000 Minimum wage. It is not the duty of the president only to endorse a new national minimum wage. The process involves the Federal Executive Council (FEC), the National Economic Council (NEC) and the National Assembly. It is imperative for us to always avoid misinterpreting a written speech,’’ he said

