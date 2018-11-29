President Buhari Flies To Chad Over Resurgent Boko Haram

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday departed Abuja for N’Djamena, Chad, for a meeting aimed at curtailing the resurging Boko Haram insurgents in the Nigeria-Chad border.





Buhari summoned the meeting of Heads of States and Governments of the Lake Chad Basin Commission over the insurgency.





The Nigerian leader is the Chairman of the Commission. Buhari’s media aide Femi Adesina said the meeting would take place on Thursday.





Also, the President of Benin Republic, a troop-contributing country, has also been invited to attend the meeting.





The Multinational Joint Task Force, and national operations of the affected countries have appreciably degraded the capacity of Boko Haram terrorists, although the insurgents still retain the capacity to attack isolated targets in the desperate search for supplies.





According to Adesina, the one-day meeting will review the security situation in the areas affected by the Boko Haram insurgency.





He said it would also adopt measures to enhance the capacity of the MNJTF to meet the challenges of securing the areas.





He said, “The presidents of the LCBC member countries of Chad, Cameroon, Niger, and the Central African Republic have been invited to attend the meeting.





