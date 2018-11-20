President Buhari Congratulates Goodluck Jonathan On 61st Birthday

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari has joined Nigerians to congratulate former President Goodluck Jonathan as he turns 61 on November 20.





The President sent warm greetings to Jonathan on Monday in a statement by his media aide Femi Adesina.





He believes the life journey of the former President remains an inspiration to every young Nigerian of the possibilities that await anyone willing to learn, work hard and participate in making the country great.





President Buhari also congratulated former President Jonathan on the publishing of his memoir, My Transition Hours.





He prayed that the Almighty God would strengthen the celebrant, grant him a long life, and bless his family.









Former President Jonathan would launch his memoir, which encourages Nigerians to follow the same example of sharing their experiences in writing, as part of ceremonies marking his birthday.

