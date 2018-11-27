President Buhari Cancels Planned Leave

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari has canceled his five-day “casual leave” as a mark of respect for victims of Boko Haram attacks.





Buhari had planned to spend the casual leave at his home country, Daura, Katsina State from November 27 to December 2.





He had earlier canceled his official trip to Benin City, Edo, where he was initially billed to inaugurate the Edo-Azura Power Plant and grace the Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference.





According to NAN, Buhari’s advanced teams, who left Abuja for Katsina and Benin on Sunday, had been asked to return.





The cancellation of the trips would also enable the president to continue his ongoing meetings and consultations with relevant security and intelligence community aimed at addressing the nation’s security challenges.

