President Buhari Assents To Five Amended Acts

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to the Extradition (Amendment) Act 2018, Federal Capital Territory Appropriation Act, 2018 and three other acts.





The others include the Nigerian Centre For Disease Control And Prevention (Establishment) Act, 2018, the National Environmental Standard and Regulations Enforcement Agency (Establishment) (Amendment) Act 2018, and the Nigerian Institute of Mining and Geo-sciences, Jos, (Establishment) Act 2018.





Buhari’s aide on national assembly matters Senator Ita Enang made this known on Monday during his chat with newsmen in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





On the Extradition bill, Enang said that the Act vested jurisdiction on extradition proceedings now on the Federal High Court and no more on the Magistrates Court or Magistrates.





He said: “The new section prevents a person surrendered to Nigeria in accordance with extraction treaty, obligation from being arrested, detained, extradited or otherwise dealt with in Nigeria or any other country within the Commonwealth or any other country having same extraditing agreement with Nigeria, if the proceedings relate to an offence for which he has been previously convicted or acquitted in the requesting country for which extradition is sought by the Nigerian authorities.





According to Enang, the Federal Capital Territory Appropriation Act 2018, allows aggregate capital and Recurrent Expenditure of N371,532,518,887 up to the financial year ending Dec. 31.





He said the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention Act 2018 was aimed at promoting, coordinating and facilitating the prevention, detection and Control of Communicable diseases and other public health emergencies in Nigeria.

Share This