Presidency Vows To Arrest Imo State APC Governorship Candidate, Uzodinma

The Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property has disclosed that Senator Hope Uzodinma (APC-Imo West) will soon be declared wanted.





Uzodinma is the governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for next year’s election.





Speaking in a recent interview in Abuja, the Chairman of the panel, Okoi Obono-Obla, said his panel would soon obtain an arrest want on the senator.





He said this followed the lawmaker’s evasion of the panel to answer questions over alleged fraud.





Obono-Obla said: “Well, that man still didn’t honour his own words and he’s still evading arrest. We learnt he has run away to Imo State but I can assure you that we will arrest him.





“We are going to court to get a warrant of arrest so that any police officer or law enforcement officer can pick him wherever and whichever part of the country he is found.





“Well, I don’t want to let the cat out of the bag but we will do that very soon.”





Source: Vanguard

