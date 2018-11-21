Presidency Frowns Over Enugu State's Govt Refusal To Allow Erection Of Ayogu Eze's Billboards In Enugu

Published:

Officials of the federal government and senior members of the ruling party are worried over reports that the Enugu state government has refused to allow owners of some bill boards in the state capital to mount campaigns in favour of the All Progressive Congress (APC).A case in point is the large board along the akanu ibiam international airport which has been paid for by the APC for use in the next three months.The party had hoped to use the visit of the VP, professor Yemi Osinbajo to the state on Friday to launch the giant display but the state government has denied approval to the owner even when the art work has been concluded.Feelers from the presidential villa is that the Enugu govt has adopted a hostile offensive which is neither reasonable nor provoked.The VP is expected to chair the launch of book by the former governor of the state , sulivan chime and also commission the new campaign headquarters of the APC flagbearer, Sen. Ayogu Eze.When contacted no official of the State government was willing to speak on the matter