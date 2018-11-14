Present Scorecard Of Your Administration - PDP Tells Osinbajo

Published:





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to present the scorecard of the present administration instead of dishing out figures about the nations debt profile.





In a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party warned Vice President against bandying debt figures in an attempt to cover the failures of the All Progressives Congress (APC).





The main opposition party stated that its a well-known fact that the nation’s debt profile escalated under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.





The PDP said: “Osinbajo is challenged to present to Nigerians, the scorecard of APC administration, for which President Muhammadu Buhari has now lost his carriage as a leader.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





“Despite being busted, Osinbajo is labouring to deceive Nigerians by converting domestic borrowings in Naira, under the APC, to US dollars, so that the very high exchange rate will make it look smaller in dollars.





“This is despite verified figures even from agencies of government showing an accumulation of 29.6% debt under Buhari as against the 20.14% under the Yar’Adua and Jonathan administration and the 0.44 % under the Obasanjo administration.





“Osinbajo is reminded that he is the head of Buhari’s economic team and should, therefore, not in any way, parade himself as if he has no blame at all in the failures of this administration.





“Nigerians are no longer swayed by Osinbajo’s homilies and lip service to fiscal federalism, which he is now mouthing, just because the 2019 general election is around the corner.”

Share This