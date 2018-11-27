Pregnant Woman, Several Others Still Trapped In The Rubbles Of Collapsed 7 Storey Building In Port Harcourt

Published:





Four days after a 7-storey building under construction in Woji street, New GRA in Port Harcourt, Rivers state collapsed, many people are still trapped in the rubbles.





According to residents of the state, a pregnant woman known for selling Abacha aka African salad, is among those still trapped in the rubble.





A hole was created in a section of the rubble and people could be heard singing and praising God.





Last night, another person was rescued from the rubble. A video showing the moment the person was rescued is currently circulating on social media.

