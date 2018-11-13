Police Reveals Shi’ites Relocating National Headquarters To Potiskum Town

Published:





Sunmonu Abdulmaliki, the Yobe State Commissioner of Police has revealed that security reports have indicated that the leadership of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) is planning to relocate the Shi’ite national headquarters to Potiskum town.





The commissioner in an interview with pressmen, in Damaturu on Monday said that intelligence gathered showed an influx of Shi’a members into the densely populated town.





"They are not banned in Yobe state, so we are monitoring their activities and proactively stem what could be a crisis despite the recent clash between members of the sect and operatives of the Joint Task Force (JTF),” he revealed.





He said it has been observed that the group residing in the state are not Shi’ites per se but they could be called El-Zakzaky group. “I must tell you that there is hardly any time they are caught they don’t find drugs with them and arms. I don’t think Islam allows that,” he noted.





He stated that the police command in conjunction with other security agencies, especially the State Security Service (SSS), the Military, Civil Defence Corps among others, was able to checkmate the Shi’ites effectively in Potiskum.





"My appeal to the Shiite members is to be law abiding, we are for everybody as long as you are law abiding. We monitor them through intelligence we get their dossier and then checkmate them before anything happens,” he assured.

