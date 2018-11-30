Police Reply PDP Over Call For IGP’s Resignation

Published:





The Nigeria Police Force has described the call by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the resignation of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris as laughable.





The PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, at the NEC meeting of the party in Abuja, had accused the IGP of working for the All Progressives Congress-led government to arrest and intimidate its opponents.





Secondus also asked the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, to resign his position.





While reacting, Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, dismissed the allegation in an interview with Channels Television on Thursday.





Ahead of the general elections in 2019, the Police spokesman stressed that the force has remained apolitical and does not work in favour of any political party.





He, therefore, challenged the PDP to make public or report any case of compromise by the police.





Moshood insisted that the police were only focused on law enforcement and ensuring that the forthcoming elections were conducted peacefully.

