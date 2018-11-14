Police Recovers Five Guns At An Uncompleted Building In Lagos

Published:

The Lagos State Police Command's Taskforce on recovery of illegal and prohibited firearms, attached to Area J Command Headquarters, Ajah, while on targetted raids of uncompleted, unoccupied houses and plots of land, at Road 1, Block 1, Plot 7, Victory Park Estate, Osapa London, Ilasan, recovered five rifles inside an unoccupied shanty within the aforesaid plot of land on November 9, 2018.



The guns recovered comprises of three European made pump action rifles numbers L926547, R268751 and P987707 respectively, one locally made double barrel rifle and one locally made single barrel rifle.



The CP has directed the ballistic arm of the SCIID Panti Yaba to commence investigation into the case. He assures that the ember months will remain peaceful in Lagos as the Command will continue to carry out intelligence and purpose driven raids on all identified criminal spots in the state.



The CP added that the Command will continue to enforce the Inspector General of Police directive on mopping up of illegal and prohibited firearms; warning that anybody found in possession of such weapons will be diligently prosecuted.



Similarly, at Elemoro, eleven armed robbery suspects were arrested at their hideout. Upn searching their den, detectives recovered one berretta pistol and two locally made pistol.



Progress made in the investigations will be made public as usual.

Share This