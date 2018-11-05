Police Parades 19 Suspected Killers Of Major General Alkali

Published:





Nineteen suspects connected with the killing of retired Major General Idris Alkali, the immediate past Chief of Administration (Army), have been paraded by police in Plateau state.





The remains of Alkali, who was killed in Jos, Plateau state, were on Saturday laid to rest at Gudu Cemetery in Abuja.





A team of Nigerian Army on Search and Rescue Operation had on Wednesday, 31 October, discovered Alkali’s body in Guchwet, Shen area of Jos South.





Spokesman for the police in the north-central state, Tyopev Mathias, told newsmen on Sunday that police had completed arrangement to arraign the suspects. he said,





"The suspects we have got were the ones who led us to the place. They confessed that they initially buried him and later exhumed the body, took it and dumped it into a pit, so what do you think Nigerians would need again?





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





"In order to clear our name and make it abundantly clear to everybody, we have involved medical doctors and other forensic experts and investigation is ongoing and immediately we are done, we will still call the press and address them.”





He also disclosed that the police in the state had declared eight persons wanted, adding that six of them have reported to the police while the other two were still at large.





The Army had on 29 September announced the recoveries of the general’s vehicle and personal effects from a pond at Dura-Du community in Jos South.





It later announced that Alkali was killed and buried in a shallow grave in an area popularly known as, “No man’s land” located on the outskirt of Jos metropolis.





Making this known on Friday, 26 October, General Officer Commanding 3 Division, Major General Benson Akinroluyo, said suspects took troops on a search operation to the spot where the corpse of the missing officer was allegedly exhumed and reburied in an abandoned well.

Share This