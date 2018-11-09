Police Discovers Mass Grave With 200 Bodies

Published:





A mass grave containing the bodies of some 200 people in the eastern part of Ethiopia have been discovered by police in that country.





The discovery was made during an investigation into Abdi Mohammed, the former President of the Border Region of Somali.





Mohammed is suspected of human rights violations and of being connected to a special police force active in the region that is known to have committed violent acts, state-affiliated broadcaster Fana reported on Thursday.





He is currently in detention. Police said the bodies will be exhumed during the next 14 days. It is not yet clear where the people were from or what happened to them.





Ethiopian officials feared that hundreds of people were killed during clashes between several ethnic groups in the eastern border regions in early August.

