Police Denies Ike Ekweremadu's Assassination Allegations

The police have commenced an investigation into the alleged assassination attempt on Ike Ekweremadu, deputy senate president.





Ekweremadu, his wife and son, were at home when armed men invaded their Apo residence in Abuja in the early hours of Tuesday.





Jimoh Moshood, police spokesman, spoke on the incident while addressing journalists in Abuja.





Moshood explained that the incidence was a burglary and not an assassination attempt.





The spokesman said a similar incident took place at the residence of Haliru Adamu, a neighbour of the deputy president.





“Investigation so far carried out in the incident does not have any link to assassination attempt,” he said.





He said one of the suspects, Mohammed Yusuf, who was arrested by the police was in custody and had made useful statements.





“The suspect has been assisting the police in the investigation into the matter. We have intensified efforts to arrest other suspects who escaped from the crime scene,” he said.





He said Ekweremadu and Adamu have made statements to the police in respect of the incident.





Moshood said Adamu lost his cell phones and jewellery to the thieves while nothing was reportedly stolen from Ekweremadu’s house.

